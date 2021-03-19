Nellie (Dorothy) Snavely 

Funeral services for Nellie Louise (Dorothy) Snavely, 94, Kansas City, Kan., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Snavely passed away at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born Nov. 8, 1926, at Fairfax, Okla., to Alva and Jewell Raney. She was the eldest of five children. The family moved to Tulare, Calif., where she graduated from Tulare High School in 1945. The family then moved to Norwood, Mo., where Dorothy met Ralph E. Snavely. They were united in marriage on September 9, 1946.
Nellie and Ralph had four daughters. Their home was in Kansas City until they retired. Mrs. Snavely was a devout Christian and spent many years teaching Sunday School. She had lots of hobbies, including sewing, gardening and cooking. She was active in Rhythm Choir and their church and led a Blue Bird group.
After years of being a homemaker, Nellie started working as an office manager at TG&Y. After retiring, the couple moved to Forsyth, Mo., where Nellie enjoyed taking care of a yard full of irises.
When Ralph became ill, they moved back to their hometown of Norwood, Mo. After Ralph’s death, Nellie moved to West Plains to be near her sister, Ruby. She and Ruby enjoyed living together for 15 years and could be seen about town dressed to the “nines.” They were under the watchful eye of her niece, Sheila Newton, who kept a close eye on them.
She is survived by three daughters Rebecca Ann Creek and husband Gary, Deborah K. Dyche and husband Bob, and Lori B. Ranallo and husband Greg; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister Ruby Snavely; one brother Earnest Raney; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Her parents, husband, one daughter Kathryn Bell, one brother Gene Raney and one sister Wanda Hanks preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Thomas Cemetery, Norwood, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society for lung cancer research and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
