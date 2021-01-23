Every month West Plains Elementary School recognizes students of the month. District officials offer their congratulations to the students recognized in December, with special thanks to Community First Banking Company, represented by Kelly Slayton with each child, for sponsoring the program. December’s students of the month are Nolan Galiher, preschool; Sheridan Lambert, kindergarten; Sadie Hughes, first grade; Jacob Casillas, second grade; Khael Napalan, third grade; and Aurelia Perkins, fourth grade.

