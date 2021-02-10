MEET LOKI, the newest K-9 officer with the West Plains Police Department, here with handler Officer Paul Bradshaw Jr. Recently, the two completed a month of training with Bradshaw in Tulsa, Okla., and can now be seen on patrol in town. Loki is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to Bradshaw, Loki was born in the Netherlands and received his initial training in Germany before being sent to the U.S. in October 2019. Belgian Malinois is a breed of working dog used by police and military forces all over the world, and by the U.S. Secret Service to guard the grounds of the White House.