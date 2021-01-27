Jordan Ryan Daw, 24, Pensacola, Fla., and Carissa Nichole Peoples, 22, West Plains, Jan. 15 in West Plains. Officiated by Frank A. Mulford.
Daniel James Neal, 21, Mtn. View, and Kathrine Louise Weaver, 22, Mtn. View, Jan. 26 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Richard Riley.
Jeffrey Thomas Sterling, 38, West Plains, and Melissa Dawn Schofield, 31, West Plains, Jan. 21 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
Robert James Ennis, 31, West Plains, and Chelsea Pearl Haney, 30, West Plains, Jan. 21 in West Plains. Officiated by Josh Fisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.