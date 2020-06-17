The Willow Springs Board of Alderman will have its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Willow Springs City Hall Council Chambers, 900 W. Main St.
The council will certify results of the June 2 municipal general election, during which incumbents Susan Rackley and Troy Yonker were reelected as aldermen. After approving the election results, the council will approve May’s minutes, bills for payment, receipt of financial reports and the YMCA report.
Under new business, the council will have a discussion with Wendell Bailey on the topic of bringing apartments to Willow Springs for residents age 55 and older.
Westport Pools will give an assessment on the Willow Springs pool.
According to the preliminary assessment report, listed repairs and work to be done include testing the existing plumbing, valve replacement, painting, liner replacement, water blasting, adding robotic commercial pool cleaner and replacing filters. The company recommends budgeting individually for each item.
According to the assessment, not all the work is required to be done at once, but it is necessary to prioritize all of the items if the city wants to reopen the pool in time for summer next year.
The total amount needed to budget for the renovation work is around $180,000.
Before the meeting is adjourned there will be discussion of signage at the intersection of 11th and Ferguson streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.