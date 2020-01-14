George Noel McFann was born in Randolph County, Ark., the son of George Morton McFann and Della Taylor McFann, on Sept. 28, 1922, and departed this life on Jan. 11, 2020, at Shepherd’s View in Alton, Mo., at the age of 97 years.
He was united in marriage to Evalena Cox on July 7, 1951, in Pocahontas, Ark.
Noel is survived by his wife, Evalena McFann; his daughter, Adell Morris; his son, Ralph McFann; five grandchildren, Amanda Rather, Angela Newberry, Bradley Morris, Jake McFann and Gus McFann; four great-granddaughters; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Lena VanWinkle, Faye Nelson, Lou Agnew and Neta Fernimen, and two brothers, Noble McFann and Hutch McFann.
Noel was a member and elder of the Delhalf Church of Christ in Myrtle, Mo.
He was in the U.S. Army during WWII and served as “war chief” for communications for General Douglas MacArthur.
After returning from war, Noel worked as a mechanic for 51 years with his brothers at the McFann Brothers Garage in Myrtle, Mo.
He liked hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed sighting in rifles. However, his favorite pastime was pitching horseshoes for over 21 years with his partner, David Sorrell.
He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great granddaughters. He will truly be missed by his family and all that knew him.
