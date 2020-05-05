West Plains High School has been ranked 80th among Missouri high schools in the latest U.S. News Best Schools list, R-7 district officials announce.
U.S. News ranked about 17,790 public high schools, out of a review of more than 24,000 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The rankings were based on data for the 2017-2018 school year, using both state and federal datasets.
The College Board and International Baccalaureate also provided data on their respective college-prep programs, Advanced Placement and IB.
These are the six indicators of school quality used to calculate the rankings: college readiness, based on the proportions of 12th grade students who took and passed AP and/or IB exams; college curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th grade students who took and passed AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas; math and reading proficiency, based on student performance on state-required tests; math and reading performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school's proportion of underserved students; underserved student performance, based on how black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state and graduation rates, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2013-2014 and graduated four years later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.