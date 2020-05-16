To honor military personnel who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, the Thayer American Legion Charles Burkett Post 344, will provide graveside American flags for Memorial Day.
At 5 p.m. Friday, the graveside flags will be installed along both sides of the road into the Thayer Cemetery, located on Holmes Road.
People are encouraged to pick up flags and place them on the graves of veterans.
For more information, call Adjutant Doyle Fink at 417-280-0493.
