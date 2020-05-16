IN MEMORY

The Veterans Memorial in Thayer is the north end of an avenue of about 75 American and American armed forces flags installed by Thayer residents Doris and Kenny Brown to honor the sacrifices of American veterans. Doris Brown began the project about six years ago and it has grown to cover a one-mile stretch along the length of Thayer, beginning at the Walnut Street bridge and ending at the Thayer city sign on the town’s north edge.

To honor military personnel who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, the Thayer American Legion Charles Burkett Post 344, will provide graveside American flags for Memorial Day.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the graveside flags will be installed along both sides of the road into the Thayer Cemetery, located on Holmes Road.

People are encouraged to pick up flags and place them on the graves of veterans.

For more information, call Adjutant Doyle Fink at 417-280-0493.

