SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging and the West Plains Senior Center are seeking volunteers to help drive meals to homebound seniors in the community to fight hunger and isolation in older people.
Routes are available Mondays through Thursdays and leave the Senior Center around 10 a.m. Each route is usually finished by about 11:30 a.m. Volunteers with valid drivers' licenses and vehicle insurance may choose to drive a route a day or a route a week. Mileage reimbursement is available.
For more information contact Senior Center Administrator Joy Hays, 256-4055.
