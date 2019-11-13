The Ladies Auxiliary of Union Grove Baptist Church will be selling nuts and candies starting at 9 a.m. Friday at Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply in West Plains.
The fundraiser will be held all day and is to benefit homebound seniors and children in need, said organization members, adding all dollars will stay local.
