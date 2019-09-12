Katherne Marie Cummings, age 87, was called home by her Savior Sept. 11, 2019. She was born April 26, 1932, to Ralph D. and Ella F. (Dixie) Bryan at home in Hutton Valley, Mo. She was married to Chester (Chet) C. Cummings April 10, 1951, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Hutton Valley.
In 1953, they moved to Chet’s hometown of Fredonia, Kan., where she worked as a nurse aide and did private duty nursing. In 1964, they returned to Willow Springs.
Although her first priority was always her family, she also worked at Rawlings, Conaway-Winter Inc., and as a med-tech at Willow Care Nursing Home. Katherne and Chet were always very involved in their churches, singing in choirs and quartets and teaching the youth. Their home was always open to entertaining young people.
Lost Camp Baptist Church in Pomona was the main church they attended; however, they also served at the First Baptist Church of Willow Springs and most recently, Katherne was a member of Trinity Baptist Church also of Willow Springs.
Katherne was always dedicated to her family. Her family and friends treasure all the quilts, embroidered pillowcases, clothes, formals and wedding dresses she made. She was well known for her homemade bread and sweet rolls, which were legendary.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters and brothers-in-law Mary V. (and Russell) West, Viola M. (and Rev. John H.) Colbert; and one great-grandson, Enoch Hendricks.
She is survived by her brother, Loye D. (and Betty) Bryan of Willow Springs; her four children Patricia (and Chuck) Wiersema of Willow Springs, Ronald (and Samia) Cummings of Willow Springs, Christie (and Jeff) Berger of Fort Wayne, Ind., Cindy (and Anthony) Johnson of Haughton, La.; 14 grandchildren Ann (and Jack) Hines of Willow Springs, Sally (and Ryan) of Columbus, Ohio, Sarah Hendricks of Fort Wayne, Ind., Eryn (and Barnabas) Hines of Johnson City, Tenn., Nathan (and Kayla) Cummings of Springfield, Mo., Daniel Cummings of Springfield, Mo., Katie Berger, Abby Berger, Michael Berger all of Fort Wayne, Ind., Tricia (and Stephen) Taylor of Calgary, Canada, Brent (and Victoria) Lodrini of Wahiawa, Hawaii, Matthias (and Megan) Johnson of Haughton, La., Gabriella Johnson and Chance Broughton of Haughton, La., Arielle Johnson of Haughton, La.; 26 great-grandchildren, Elaine Hines, Samantha Hines, Sarah Hines, Levi Hines, Caleb Hines, Noah Hines, David Hines, Grace Hines, John Quincy Hines, James Elijah Hines, Willem Lawrence, Ezekiel Hendricks, Preston Cummings, Liam Cummings, Elli Cummings, Emma Hines, Evie Hines, Josie Hines, Wesley Hines, Olivia Hines, Jubilee Taylor, Hope Taylor, Ian Taylor, Carmen Lodrini, Leia Lodrini and William Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Trinity Baptist Church Quilting group.
A visitation will be held at Willow Funeral Home LLC from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Willow Springs at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, with Pastor David Cox officiating. Interment will follow at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery in Pomona. Arrangements are under the direction of Willow Funeral Home, LLC. Online condolences may be left at www.willowspringsfuneralhome.com
