With an employee coming up positive for COVID-19 after being on campus late last week, but no student exposure, the Alton R-IV School District has canceled in-person classes until Sept. 4.
All extra-curricular activities including practices and competitions have also been suspended until Sept. 4.
Alton Superintendent Dr. Eric Allen told the Quill the positive test result came Monday afternoon, the first day of classes, and the last time the employee had been on campus was Thursday, when no students were on campus. However, other staff members had a work day that day, Allen said.
In a message posted on the district’s Facebook page, it was stated that no students attending classes on Monday fall under Oregon County Health Department self-isolation guidelines, with a reminder that the health department will guide district decisions on this and future closures, and that the identity of individuals affected by COVID-19 will be kept confidential under HIPPA privacy regulations.
As for instruction during the closure, the district also announced Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) had been developed over the summer and are in the process of being implemented, with plans to begin that method of instruction no later than Monday.
District parents are asked to watch for additional Facebook posts and emails regarding learning plans.
