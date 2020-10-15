The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will hold a national prescription drug takeback day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24.
The event is held to educate the public about the dangers of keeping unused and expired prescription drugs in the home, and encourage all to check their medicine cabinets and take unneeded medications to local dropoff sites, no questions asked.
The Howell County Sheriff's Department has a drug takeback receptacle in the front office at 1106 Missouri Ave. Only pills or patches are accepted; needles, sharps, inhalers and other aerosols cannot be collected.
During last year's event, 180 law enforcement agencies in Missouri and 4,896 nationally participated, according to the DEA. About 38,500 pounds of prescription drugs were collected at 218 sites statewide last year, and 882,919 pounds (441.5 tons) were collected nationally at 6,174 sites.
Those are drugs that are no longer in danger of either being accidentally ingested by young children or intentionally abused by other household members, or anyone else who might have access to the drugs. Drug takeback events also provide an environmentally responsible means of disposing of the drugs by keeping drug ingredients from ending up in the water supply after being flushed down the toilet or buried in a landfill.
The Baxter County Sheriff's Department is also participating, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Orscheln Farm and Home parking lot, 1025 Hwy 62 East in Mtn. Home, Ark.
Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery emphasized the program is free, with no questions asked, but deputies will be at the location ready to assist the public.
The dropoff location will accept pills and medications in the bottle or in a bag or other disposable container, Montgomery said. Labels may be removed from bottles or containers and process is as easy as driving up and dropping them off, he added.
In addition to this specific event, a secure dropbox at 206 W. Eighth St. in Mtn. Home, Ark., is accessible at all times, under 24-hour recorded video surveillance for security purposes.
Anyone with questions about the National Takeback Day or dropoff procedures may contact their local law enforcement office for more information.
