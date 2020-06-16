Ozarks Medical Center Home Care recently recognized patient Curtis Patterson for his military service. Members of his care team along with family members, surprised him with balloons and cake to celebrate Memorial Day.
A veteran of the Korean War, Patterson served in the Navy aboard the USS Southerland. He is retired from the U.S. Forest Service’s Agricultural Department. Patterson and his wife, Elsie, have an extended family, which now includes great-great-grandchildren. The couple will be married 70 years on Sept. 15.
OMC Home Care’s skilled staff of nurses, home health aides, rehabilitation therapists, and social workers are dedicated to providing the best possible healthcare to patients in their own homes.
OMC Home Care provides care in Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Douglas, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties in Missouri. For more information about the services offered by OMC Home Care, please call 417-256-3133 or E-mail RoxAnn.Wurst@ozarksmedicalcenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.