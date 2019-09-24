The West Plains Downtown Revitalization Board is issuing a save-the-date invitation for a special evening of Christmas-themed fun and activities set for Dec. 14, to be centered around the historic court square.
The event is the second annual Downtown in December Festival. Organizers say they are building on last year’s success to offer even more opportunities for a festive, family-friendly celebration of the season.
“Our main goal in publicizing the event this early is to ask churches, businesses, organizations and individuals to plan to join us to help make the event be a special evening of holiday fun for the community,” said Downtown Revitalization Board Vice President Eryn Walters. “We are providing the opportunity for vendors to set up around the square and down Washington Avenue to help complement the shopping and dining which is already available by established businesses, several of which will remain open for extended hours during the event.”
Downtown in December is scheduled to begin after the conclusion of the West Plains Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade. Included in the free activities are a visit from Santa Claus, a “Snowball Drop” with a chance to win prizes from the city of West Plains Utilities Department, commemorative ornaments for the first 100 attendees, activities for children, a mailbox for letters to Santa and entertainment such as carols of the season by local choirs.
Additional ornaments will be available for purchase and vendors will offer a variety of items for sale.
“The highlight of the evening will be the eighth annual tree lighting on the courthouse lawn,” said City of West Plains Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw. “This year we’re introducing the new downtown Christmas tree. It has over 3,700 LED lights and continuously plays Christmas music. It’s a special attraction that we believe everyone is going to enjoy and will want to see several times during the holiday season.”
The tree will first be revealed at a ribbon cutting hosted by the West Plains Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. Dec. 2.
Anyone interested in participating as a vendor should message the West Plains Downtown Revitalization Facebook page or go to www.westplains.net where a form is available to download and mail. Vendors will be asked for a $10 space reservation fee which will be refunded once they show up and participate in the event.
Those wishing to volunteer to help at the event should contact Walters at eryn.walters@westplains.net.
Organizers say Downtown in December is not intended to be a money-making event for West Plains Downtown Revitalization, which is hosting the festival along with the city of West Plains Utilities, but to offset expenses associated with the festival. Any help with sponsorship would be appreciated, they said.
Contact the West Plains Welcome Center at 256-8835 for more information about helping with the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.