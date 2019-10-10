Dry Creek General Baptist will host a homecoming event beginning with services at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, off of P Highway in Pomona.
All are invited to attend, including former church members.
The guest speaker will be Brother Ron Blanks at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck lunch at noon, with musical entertainment by the Presser Family during the afternoon.
