Caitlin Jedlicka, Koshkonong, won the Missouri FFA Beef Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award.
Jedlicka, a graduate of West Plains High School, is the daughter of Dale and Tonya Jedlicka and a member of the West Plains FFA Chapter. Her advisors are Jay Hale, Tonya Jedlicka and Sarah Elrod.
Jedlicka’s supervised agricultural experience program includes ownership of 52 breeding cows and 39 market cattle. Every year, she selects calves to halter break, groom and exhibit. Through demonstrating her herd’s value in the show ring, Jedlicka adds value to the calves she consigns to sales, say FFA officials. In addition, they note, she keeps the best bull calves to be raised and sold to commercial cattlemen.
In FFA, Jedlicka placed in the top six in the state extemporaneous public speaking and job interview career development events. She is a graduate of Helping Youth Maximize Agricultural eXperiences Academy and Missouri Agribusiness Academy. She attended National FFA Convention & Expo; and Lead, Educate, Advance, Develop Conference for Chapter Officers.
In school, Jedlicka is a member of Sigma Alpha professional agricultural sorority and Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow.
Outside of school, Jedlicka serves as secretary and Area 6 director of the American International Junior Charolais Association, president of the Missouri Junior Charolais Association. She also is a member of the Missouri Junior Cattlemen’s Association and Backwoods 4-H Club.
Jedlicka is currently studying agricultural communications at Missouri State University-Springfield. She plans to pursue a master's degree in communication.
Jedlicka says her goal is to raise quality seedstock cattle and sell them in her own online sale.
Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Beef Production Entrepreneurship is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Missouri Cattlemen’s Association sponsored this award.
The Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters. The national organization has more than 700,000 members representing 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
