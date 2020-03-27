Due to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19, the annual Callie Ann Community Wide Baby Shower collection that was scheduled for April 8 has been canceled.
A drop-off event for baby items for newborns was to have been located at Looney Hall on the campus of Missouri State University–West Plains (MSU-WP); instead organizers are reminding the public that the need remains and asking for cash donations that can be used to buy the items for families that might not have the resources to buy the items themselves.
The items will be sorted into “layettes” by student nurse volunteers and distributed to families through local and county agencies. The program is administered by the Infant Child Committee, and checks may be mailed to the Infant Child Committee, care of Barbara Caton, MSU-WP, 128 Garfield Avenue, West Plains, MO 65775. The checks should be made payable to “baby shower.”
For further information, contact Barbara Caton by phone at 252-7419 or email at BarbaraCaton@missouristate.edu.
“Members of the Infant Child Committee deeply appreciate the generosity and support of community members in the past, and hope to be able to continue to aid newborns and their families,” Caton said.
The Infant-Child Committee is a part of the Howell County Community Interagency Council, a coalition of human service and education agencies, organizations, and interested citizens. Infant Child Committee Members are Caton, who is an assistant professor at the MSU-WP School of Nursing; Renee Keith, MSU-WP Professor of Child & Family Development; Howell County Health Department Community Health Educator Dawn Hicks and community advocates Pam Schutjer and Brenda Bell.
