Bonnie Taylor

Funeral services for Bonnie Jane Taylor, 92, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Taylor passed away at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at NHC Healthcare.
She was born July 25, 1927, at Thomasville, Mo., to Walter Pierce and Myrtle Skinner Pierce. On Nov. 25, 1945, she was married in Arkansas to Jesse Taylor. Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker and a minister’s wife; she always stood by her husband’s side. She was a great lover of family, children and grandchildren and was a peaceful, vigilant homemaker that loved gardening of flowers and vegetables. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse Coleman Taylor, West Plains, Mo.; three children, Chet Taylor and wife, Dana, Gainesville, Mo., Joyce Taylor, West Plains, Mo. and Mary Milligan and husband, David, Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Pauline Miller, Thomasville, Mo. and Esther Huddleston, Alton, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, six brothers, Edgar, Elvin, John, Eugene, Ben and Paul Pierce, and six sisters, Bernice, Eloise, Stella, Lorene, Beulah and Gertrude, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.