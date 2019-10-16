The Bakersfield 13th annual Harvest Festival at Pride Park Pavilion is stepping up this year, say organizers.
The event, from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, will include three inflatables — a giant slide, bounce house and a toddler-sized bounce house — and better games, hotdogs, chili, hot drinks and music, including a karaoke contest, said organizers. Treats will include popcorn and “plenty of candy to go around.”
The free Halloween event is planned to be fun, safe and family-friendly, and is a joint collaboration of Bakersfield First Baptist Church, Amy Baptist Church in Caulfield and Center Grove Baptist Church in Moody. For more information, contact First Baptist Church at fbc.bakersfield.mo@gmail.com or call 204-5810.
