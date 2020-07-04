Jim Clemens and Jami Bradshaw of Mtn. View are the parents of a son, Maximus Archer Clemens, born at 10:27 p.m. June 27. He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His siblings are Maybeline, 13; Evan, 13; Kian, 9; and Violet, 18 months. His grandparents are James Sickmeier, Cheryl Glancy, and Garry and Vicki Clemens, all of Birch Tree.
Brandon Marcak and Carissa Green are the parents of a daughter, Cassidy Lynae Marcak, born at 2:59 p.m. June 30. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Vikki Green, Willow Springs, Matthew Green, Nauvoo, Ala., and Derek and Gwen Osborn, West Plains.
