Thomas Wayne Thompson, 30, West Plains, and Samantha Christine House, 24, West Plains, on May 28 in Walnut Shade. Officiated by Douglas Thomas.
Blaine Taylor Lawson, 25, Mtn. View, and Keeley Shaye Frost, 23, Birch Tree, on May 29 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Lorrie Bay.
Christopher Ray Brown, 37, West Plains, and Sarah Michelle Smith, 42, Salem, Ark., on May 31 in South Fork. Officiated by Mike Morris.
Jonathan Cory Slavic, 18, Dora, and Sara Jean Misner, 19, Dora, on June 2 in Dora. Officiated by Charlie Brett Randall.
