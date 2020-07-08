A 45th person in Howell County has tested positive for the presence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, announced health department officials Wednesday.
The patient, who lives in the Peace Valley area, is said to be isolating at home, and personal contacts have been identified. Contact tracing shows no local exposure to the general public, though the patient reported shopping in Springfield a couple of days prior to testing positive, said officials.
Of the 45 cases confirmed to date, only two remain active, said officials.
•
Also on Wednesday, Douglas County Health Department officials reported two new confirmed cases, bringing that county's total to eight.
Health officials report low-risk public exposures occurred at about 5:30 p.m. June 30 at the Dollar General in Ava, and about 15 minutes later at Casey's on Bacon Avenue in Ava. A mask was worn by the patient at both locations.
•
Shannon County Health Center officials reported Tuesday that an 82-year-old man in the county has tested positive for the virus and is isolating at home.
The newest case makes 26 confirmed in the county, said officials, and two patients have required hospital care.
Of the total cases, 18 are currently in isolation, and eight are out of isolation, according to officials.
•
A free drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas County Fairgrounds on north U.S. 63 in Houston.
Appointments are required; call 417-967-4131. Minors must have a parent or guardian present.
The testing is offered via partnership between the Texas County Memorial Hospital, the county health department and Missouri Ozarks Community Health.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 25,201
5,000-7,500: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, Clay, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald, Newton.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney.
50-99: Adair, Andrew, Barry, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Cole, Gentry, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Mississippi, Moniteau, Phelps, Warren.
25-49: Barton, Clinton, Howell, Marion, Morgan, New Madrid, Pike, Ray, Shannon, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
10-24: Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Miller, Montgomery, Nodaway, Osage, Polk, Ralls, Randolph, Ripley, Scotland, Ste. Genevieve, Stone.
Deaths: 1,042.
No cases reported: Hickory.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 24,512
1,000-4,999: Benton, Lincoln, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Crittenden, Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lee, Pope, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
100-499: Carroll, Chicot, Cleburne, Craighead, Crawford, Garland, Greene, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Phillips, Saline, Union, White.
50-99: Ashley, Bradley, Clark, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Independence, Izard, Logan, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sharp.
25-49: Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Cleveland, Franklin, Jackson, Little River, Ouachita, Perry, Van Buren.
10-24: Dallas, Fulton, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone.
Deaths: 301.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
