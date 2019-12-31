Funeral services for Doris Sue Grooms, age 75, of Couch, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Mo., with Melvin Snethern and Pastor Pam Ekey officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Carter Funeral Home in Thayer.
Burial will be in Thayer Cemetery in Thayer, Mo. with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the OMC–Cancer Treatment Center in West Plains, Mo.
