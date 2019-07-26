Funeral services for Patsy Louise Rainwater, 73, Brandsville, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rainwater passed away at 1:57 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at robertsondrago.com.
