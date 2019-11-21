Steven Rechtfertig

A celebration of life service for Steven Mark Rechtfertig, 64, Dora, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Rechtfertig passed away at 9:28 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 27, 1955, in Burbank, Calif., to Mark George Rechtfertig and Jacqueline Andre Rechtfertig. On Oct. 23, 1975, he was married at Reno, Nev., to Dorcee Dyer. Mr. Rechtfertig had been employed as a warehouse manager for Lucky’s in California. He was a hard working nature lover and enjoyed being outdoors with his family. He was curious about life and could never learn enough. He always told stories that his family loved listening to.
Mr. Rechtfertig worked until he was unable. Most of all, he was selfless to people in need and loved his family unconditionally. Mr. Rechtfertig was a Christian from the age of 22 and studied God’s word daily in the Bible that he kept in his pocket. He attended Eagle Heights Independent Baptist Church, West Plains.
He is survived by his wife Dorcee Rechtfertig of the family home; six children Medora Rechtfertig, Oakdale, Calif., Andrea Rechtfertig, Seymour, Mo., Chare Mattingly and husband Jedidiah, Seymour, Mo., Timothy Rechtfertig and wife Christina, Lake Ozark, Mo., Christopher Rechtfertig, state of Illinois, and Angela Rechtfertig, Nixa, Mo.; 16 grandchildren Kenneth Blasengym Sr., Kevin Blasengym, Jeremiah Blasengym, Joshua Blasengym, Thomas Ali-Rechtfertig, Micah, Haddasah, Hezekiah, Enoch, Moriah, Ezekial, Bashan, Malachi, Damaris and Samuel Mattingly and Miguel Rechtfertig; three great-grandchildren Aleah, Macy and Kenneth Jr.; two sisters Laurel Kabel and Lynnedea Rechtfertig; two cousins Ali Sargeant and John Babin; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, one brother Bruce Rechtfertig and one grandson Marcus Rechtfertig preceded him in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
