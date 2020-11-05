Douglas County
Douglas County had 73.06% voter turnout.
In the presidential race, Republicans Donald J. Trump and Democrats Michael R. Pence got 84.3% of the vote, Democrats Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris got 14.47%, Libertarians Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen got 0.97%, Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker took 0.06%, and Constitution Party candidates Don Blankenship and William Mohr got 0.2%.
There were six uncontested candidates for Douglas County offices on the ballot, Republican Travis Cheyney got 99.04% of the vote for district 1 county commissioner; Republican Bradley Loveless 98.84% for district 2 county commissioner; Republican Alicia Degase 99.25% of the vote for county assessor; Republican Chris Degase, 98.45% for sheriff; Democrat W. Andrew Daniel, 96.29% for surveyor; and Republican Rick Miller, 99.65% for Ccoroner.
In area elections Douglas County voters chose Republican Jason Smith with 84.43% of the votes cast for 8th District U.S. Representative versus Democrat Kathy Ellis, with 13.7% of the vote.
Republican Karla Eslinger defeated Democrat Tammy Harty with 86.85% of the vote to Harty's 13.15% for 33rd District State Senator. For 155th District State Representative, Republican Travis Smith got 85.53% of the vote and Democrat Mike Lind got 13.475%.
Douglas Countians voted to retain Missouri Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge with 78.214% "yes" votes and 21.79% "no" votes. Southern District Court of Appeals Judge Gary W. Lynch was retained with 81.27% of the vote versus 18.73% that voted not to.
Constitutional Amendment 1 got 49.47% "yes" votes and 50.53% "no" votes. Constitutional Amendment 3 got 62.45% "yes" votes and 37.54% "no" votes.
Statewide, sitting Republican Gov. Mike Parson got 82.87% of the vote and Democrat Nicole Galloway received 14.96% of the vote. Libertarian Rik Combs collected 1.68% of the vote and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard Bauer had 0.49% of the votes.
For lieutenant governor, incumbent Republican Mike Kehoe got 84.53% of votes versus Democrat Alissia Canady, with 13.12%. Libertarian Bill Slantz had 1.45% of the vote and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo got 0.89%.
Republican Secretary of State John R. (Jay) Ashcroft won 85.06% of the Douglas County vote, Democrat Yinka Faleti won 12.02%, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese won 1.46%, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann won 0.80%, and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable won 0.66%.
For state treasurer, Republican Scott Fitzpatrick won with 85.13%, Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund got 12.45%, Libertarian Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff 1.9% and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini 0.51%.
Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt got 85.24% approval with Douglas County voters versus Democrat Rich Finneran with 12.45%. Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock got 2.31% of the vote in that race.
Ozark County
In the presidential race, Trump and Pence got 83.45% of the votes, Biden and Harris got 15.44%, Jorgensen and Cohen got 0.66%, Hawkins and Walker got 0.14%, and Blankenship and Mohr got 0.18%.
There was one contested county race in Ozark County, for a seat on the Jackson Township Committee, with Republican David Haskins defeating Republican Steve Thomas with 52.78% of votes to 47.22%.
Voter turnout was at 66.46%.
Uncontested countywide races in Ozark County were for county commissioner east with Republican Gary Lee Collins getting 97.56% of the votes, for county commissioner west Republican Layne Nance with 99.13%, for sheriff Republican Cass Martin with 97.71%, for assessor Republican Jama M. Berry with 98.98%, and for treasurer, Republican Christy Thompson with 99.49%.
For coroner, Republican Gene Britt took 99.52% of the vote; for surveyor, Republican Matt Wade got 99.64%; and for public administrator, Republican Melinda Abraham got 99.56% of the vote.
Rep. Jason Smith received 83.79% of the county’s vote for 8th District U.S. Representative and Ellis 14.88%. Schmitz got 1.31%.
For 33rd District State Senator, Eslinger won by 87.01% over Harty's 12.89%. For 155th District State Representative, Travis Smith got 85.77% of the vote and Lind got 14.16% of the vote.
Ozark County voters approved retaining Justice Breckenridge with 79% "yes" votes and 21% "no" votes. Judge Lynch was also retained with 80.47% "yes" votes and 19.53% "no" votes.
Voters chose to pass Amendment 1 with 50.33% "yes" votes to 49.67% "no" votes, and chose to pass Amendment 3 with 62.36% "yes" votes and 37.64% "no" votes.
In state government elections, Gov. Parson got 82.1% of the vote versus Galloway at 15.93%. Combs got 1.26% of the vote and Bauer got 0.52% of the vote.
Lt. Gov. Kehoe got 83.25% and Canady got 14.29%. Slantz got 1.52% and Dragoo got 0.91%.
Secretary Ashcroft got 83.03% of the Ozark County vote, Faleti got 13.7%, Freese 1.74%, Lehmann 0.74%, and Venable 0.71%.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick took 83.85% of the vote, Englund got 13.85%, Kasoff 1.64%, and Civettini 0.62%.
For attorney general, Schmitt got 84.16%, Finneran got 13.54%, and Babcock got 2.27%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.