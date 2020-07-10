Fairview School will hold preschool and kindergarten screenings from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug 3. The screenings, original planned to be held in spring, were rescheduled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Children going into preschool and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year must be 4 and 5 years old, respectively, by Aug. 1.
Reservations are required as spots are limited. Call 256-3868 to make an appointment.
