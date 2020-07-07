Three West Plains residents have graduated from Truman State University.
Those awarded degrees include Alexander Hunter Abrams, Jacob James Colangelo and Evan Hanne Hicks. Colangelo and Hicks earned distinctive status as valedictorians and summa cum laude graduates, meaning they earned GPAs above 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.
While degrees were awarded at their normal time, Truman’s commencement ceremony was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now planned for 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Stokes Stadium in Kirksville.
Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university.
