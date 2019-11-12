Mr. Jeremy Lee Thompson, 38, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home. Jeremy was a son, a brother, a father, an uncle, a cousin and a friend. He is loved and will be missed.
Graveside services for Jeremy will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Collins Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
