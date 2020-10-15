A grief support group, GriefShare, will meet at noon Friday at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace, behind Pleasant Valley Manor in West Plains.
Anyone who could use some encouragement is invited.
The sessions, led by David Ball, focus on a different topic each week. This week, the group will discuss how grief lasts longer than expected, but putting forth effort to heal is necessary; stable things in life help through the ups and downs; and healing cannot be forced.
The group will also discuss hope, the absolute certainty that things will come to pass, as well as acknowledging that help from others is needed and pride can hold a person back.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call Ball at 274-1469.
