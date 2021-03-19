Give Ozarks Day, the regionwide day of giving presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops, will take place Wednesday. The online crowdfunding event will run 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at GiveOzarks.org.
More than 150 of the CFO’s nonprofit partners will be raising funds and competing for $60,000 in “Luck of the Draw” prizes provided by event sponsors.
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic spread through the Ozarks, many nonprofits are still grappling with the impact of canceled events, an increased demand for services or technological challenges from the shift to virtual services, notes the foundation. With the theme “Rally for Recovery,” Give Ozarks Day aims to give donors an opportunity to help participating agencies raise much-needed funds.
“Our community has depended so much on our nonprofits to help us through this difficult year, and Give Ozarks Day is a great way to show them how much we care,” said CFO President Brian Fogle. “We hope people will be as generous as they can be, no matter their means. With the latest stimulus checks arriving right now, Give Ozarks Day comes at a great time for our community.”
DONATING ON GIVE OZARKS DAY
All donations for agencies participating in Give Ozarks Day will be received online. The event is powered by CauseMomentum.org, the CFO’s crowdfunding platform developed in partnership with Springfield-based digital agency Mostly Serious.
Each participating agency partner will have a fundraising page on the site to describe its program goals and financial needs that would be supported by donations.
On Wednesday, donors can visit GiveOzarks.org to make secure, tax-deductible gifts by credit card starting at $5. To make giving easy and efficient, donors can take advantage of a shopping cart feature that allows them to donate to multiple agencies with a single transaction.
$60,000 IN ‘LUCK OF THE DRAW’ PRIZES
For every unique donor that gives to an agency each hour during Give Ozarks Day, that agency will have a chance to win a $5,000 “Luck of the Draw” prize. Donors can share their support for their favorite agencies on social media to encourage others to donate and increase the agency’s chances of winning.
All sponsorship dollars are dedicated to these prizes for agencies. Along with Bass Pro Shops, sponsors include Burrell Behavioral Health, Central Bank and Central Trust Co., the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust, the Darr Family Foundation, Great Southern Bank, Guaranty Bank, the Hatch Foundation, Legacy Bank, Ollis/Akers/Arney and SFC Bank. KY3/KSPR and Springfield Business Journal are the event’s media sponsors.
SPECIAL LIVESTREAMS
To celebrate Give Ozarks Day, the CFO, KY3/KSPR and the Ozarks Performing Arts League (OPAL) will host a series of special livestreams on Facebook Live.
Anchors from KY3 and KSPR will be joined by sponsor representatives to announce the “Luck of the Draw” prize recipients, while OPAL members and other local performers will provide entertainment. OPAL is a collaborative effort of Springfield Ballet, Springfield Little Theatre, Springfield Regional Arts Council and Springfield Regional Opera.
Beginning with the kickoff of the event at 7 a.m. and continuing at the top of each hour through 7 p.m., the livestreams can be viewed at facebook.com/cfozarks/live.
ABOUT GIVE OZARKS DAY AND THE CFO
The participants are nonprofit agency partners of the CFO, which are organizations with 501(c)(3) or equivalent status that have established a fund with the CFO. Through fund management, endowments and a host of other services, the CFO’s Agency Partner Program seeks to build stronger organizations to better serve their communities.
More than 600 agency partners across the region participate in the program.
Founded in 1973, the CFO is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 52 regional affiliate foundations and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri through with assets of $310 million as of June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.