The public is invited to a pet adoption event hosted by Willow Springs High School senior Elisabeth Colbert and the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, at People’s Park, 1135 W. Broadway in West Plains. All are encouraged to attend for live music and the chance to adopt animals from the shelter.
Music will be provided by Colbert Brothers & Son from 11 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2 p.m.
