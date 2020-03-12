A variety show fundraiser will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the historic Star Theater in Willow Springs, 205 E. Main St.
Called “Stars at the Star,” the show will feature six sets of performances from the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra, Rhubarb Jam Band, members of the Southern Ozarks Youth Orchestra, Stringed Union, Renee Woods Trio and On the Floor Cloggers.
There will be a silent auction with items donated by Vintage Floral, Randy’s Auto, Lakeford Pharmacy, Mane Place, U.S. Bank, West Plains Bank and Trust Company, and a guitar donated by Ed and Wendy Kline.
Tickets for the event are $10. Funds raised from the event will go to the Willow Springs Community Foundation.
For more information call Sherry Lovan at 417-252-4373 or LeAnn Christopher at 417-469-1400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.