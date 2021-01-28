The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) is warning taxpayers about a new wave of COVID-19-related scams as the agency delivers the second round of Economic Impact Payments.
For more than half a year, IRS-CI has seen a variety of scams related to the payments and other financial schemes designed to steal money and personal information from taxpayers.
“IRS-CI, along with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, are prepared to investigate and bring to justice, those who seek to take advantage of taxpayers who are intended to recipients of these economic impact payments,” said David Talcott, acting special agent in charge. “We urge taxpayers to continue to protect their personal information.”
A few common scams were noted and these include text messages asking people to disclose bank account information under the guise of receiving $1,200 in economic payments; phishing schemes using email, letters and social media messages aiming to access personal and financial account information; organized and unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits, as well as fake cures, vaccines, pills and other medical advice.
The IRS also wants people to be aware of fake donation requests for individuals, groups and areas heavily affected by the disease and bogus opportunities to invest in companies developing a COVID-19 vaccines while promising that the “company” will dramatically increase in value as a result.
Though criminals and scammers constantly change their tactics, people can help protect themselves by acting as the first line of defense.
The best way to avoid falling victim to a scam is knowing how the IRS communicates with taxpayers. The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails. The IRS does not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments on gift cards.
COVID-19 scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at www.justice.gov/ disaster-fraud/ or call 866-720-5721.
People can also report fraud or theft of the Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Reports can be made online at TIPS.TIGTA.GOV.
Taxpayers who receive unsolicited emails or social media attempts to gather information that appear to be from the IRS or an organization closely linked to the IRS, should forward the message to phishing@irs.gov.
For more information on the Economic Impact Payments visit www.IRS.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.