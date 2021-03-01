Edward Allen Duke, 62, West Plains, Mo., went home at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Hernando, Miss. He entered this world Jan. 1, 1958, born to Lois Cook Duke and Alvin Duke in Los Angeles, Calif. He has lived in West Plains for several years and was a general contractor.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather Lois and Paul London, West Plains; the love of his life Tamara Walesky; two children Christopher Duke and Taylor Duke; two grandchildren; two brothers James Duke, West Plains, and Terry Duke, Beloit, Wisc.; four sisters Lisa Stark, Eldon, Mo., Rhonda Gregg, Olathe, Kan., Debra Duke, Albuquerque, N.M., and Susan Siesco, Phoenix, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial was in the Homeland Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
