Lee Roy Davidson was born Jan. 6, 1944, at Tecumseh, Mo., to Jewell and Adreno (Miller) Davidson.
Lee lost his courageous battle against lung cancer the morning before his 76th birthday.
On Oct. 28, 1966, he and Connie (Quackenbush) were married at Hardenville, Mo., by Rev. Willie Hillhouse. Lee was a Christian and a member of the Lilly Ridge Baptist Church. Lee was a master mason and had just recently received his 50-year pin that he was so proud of. He attended Sallee grade school and then went to Gainesville High School and graduated in 1961.
Lee worked as an ironworker for many years and then joined the telephone company where he worked until becoming disabled.
Lee is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie; a very special and much loved niece, Samantha Harris of Nixa, Samantha’s husband Bryan and their children, Bella, Olivia, Ellie and Julia; his sister, Alice Linville and Tom of Zanoni, Mo.; nephews David, Gary, Bub and Randy; nieces Sue Ann, Barb, Carol, Kay, Rosemary and Carolyn; many friends and some very special hunting and fishing buddies, Teresa Patterson, Connie Camden, Chris Rutherford and Lane Crisp.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Adreno; his father-in-law Chic and his brothers Harry, Harold and Gib.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel, Gainesville, Mo., with Dale Roberts officiating. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. to service time. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, Mo.
