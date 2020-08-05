Due to the cancellation of several area fairs, the Howell County University of Missouri Extension Office recently offered a virtual showmanship class for local 4-H members to practice their showmanship techniques and win prizes in the process.
All three Howell County 4-H clubs participated in the event: Lucky Clover Valley 4-H Club, 4F4H Club and the Rockin Ranchers 4-H Club.
Rabbits, chickens, swine and cattle were represented in the show. Youth Development Specialist Dr. Krista Tate and Livestock Specialist Elizabeth Picking created the rubric and format and secured the judges for the event.
“We wanted our members to have an opportunity to sharpen their showing skills in a safe and fun way,” said Tate. “We are very pleased and excited with the outcome and hope our members enjoyed it too.”
The members were broken down in to two divisions. Each livestock species had an 8-13 age division and a division for ages 14-18. In cases where there both divisions were represented; a grand champion and a reserve champion of the species was selected.
“Our judges had a lot of fun judging in this new medium,” said Picking, “and the kids did really well.”
Virtual show winners include Natalie Hobson, first place, rabbit showmanship; Logan Murray, first place, swine showmanship; LJ Temple, first place, chickens showmanship; Ian Kurtz, first place cattle Division 1 showmanship; Cody Jedlicka, first place cattle Division 2 showmanship; and Cody Jedlicka, grand champion showmanship cattle.
For more information regarding 4-H programs in Howell County contact Tate at the Howell County MU Extension office at 256-2391.
