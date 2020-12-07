Harley Dale Scott, 46, Winona. Died at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Springfield. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Eight felony charges filed in connection to recent burglary reports
- Effort to recall W.P. mayor stalls
- Ozarka College hires former Thayer FFA teacher to serve as director
- Christmas tree makes journey from a yard in St. Francois County to the governor's mansion
- Seven hurt Sunday in crashes near West Plains
- Minor injuries reported in Thursday crash
- Man accused of pawning family members’ property faces felony charges
- Quality floors: Quality selection, quality service
- Mountain View Police Department
- COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Missouri and Illinois
Images
Videos
Commented
- John Feller (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.