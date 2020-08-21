The West Plains Boys & Girls Club has delayed its fall opening date to Sept. 8, CEO Josh Sherman announced in an open letter to the community.
"Our West Plains site has been affected by COVID-19 and is not in a position to provide a reasonably safe environment to a standard that meets our expectations," he wrote, noting that the Thayer branch of the club is unaffected and will still open Wednesday, as originally planned.
"Our organization strives to provide safe places for all in the communities we serve," said Sherman. "Those principles guide our organization to ensure proper protocols, procedures and practices are put in place to ensure a safe place for our youth members and staff."
While the West Plains facility is closed, the Greater West Plains Area Boys & Girls Club will work with those affected by the closure, said Sherman. In addition, a hiring process will resume so that the organization can ensure a team will be in place to provide services when the doors reopen Sept. 8, he said.
"We understand this is difficult and may present challenges for families. Please be patient with us as we continue to monitor COVID19 within our organization, community and nation," Sherman urged. "We are in this together and will be here for you. We are here to listen and we are here for our communities."
As of Thursday afternoon, Howell County Health Department officials have reported 186 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the county, with 29 currently active cases. Since Tuesday, the county has reported 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the newly confirmed patients, 17 are West Plains area residents.
On Tuesday, 10 cases were reported, with seven of them living in West Plains, two in Willow Springs and one in Mtn. View areas. Four of five cases reported by health officials Wednesday are West Plains area residents, the fifth a resident of the Willow Springs area. All six cases reported by the department Thursday live in the West Plains area.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirms the best way to prevent COVID-19 illness is to avoid being exposed. Frequent, thorough handwashing for at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with sick household members and those who live outside of the home, wearing a mask in public, covering coughs and sneezes, frequently cleaning and disinfecting surfaces can help lower risk, according to the CDC.
A tip sheet from the CDC is available online for more information.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has also activated a statewide public hotline. The number is 877-435-8411, and it is operated by medical professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For the latest up-to-date information about coronavirus disease, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nvoc/index.html.
