In honor of October being Domestic Abuse Awareness month, Anytime Fitness and Christos House are partnering to host a Coat Drive to serve those who are victims of domestic and sexual violence.
From now until Oct. 30, people can donate a coat at Anytime Fitness, 1651 Gibson St. in West Plains. For current gym members who donate, Anytime Fitness will offer a $25 gift card and a free coaching session. Non-members will be offered the first month free for new memberships and a free coaching session.
Christos House’s mission is to provide a safe place for victims of domestic and sexual violence to escape abuse and make a positive change in a supportive atmosphere. The organization offers an emergency shelter, covers eight counties with two outreach offices and operates a resale store in West Plains.
For more information call Christos House at 256-3408 or call Anytime Fitness at 255-2555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.