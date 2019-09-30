Willow Springs’ annual Bear City Fall Festival coincides this year with the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding. A day full of activities is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and includes food trucks, musical entertainment, a chicken pageant and a quilt giveaway.
Food vendors at the festival include Roscoe T’s BBQ with smoked pulled pork and chicken quarters; Horse Power Pizza with soda and pizza; Katy-Did’s Fried Pies with fried pies, peanut brittle and breads; Poppin B’s Kettle Corn with kettle corn, pork rinds and drinks; and Texas County Cattlemen with “everything beef.”
Also serving up treats are the Chill Out Shack with shaved ice, ice cream and floats; Trinity Worship Center with skillet cookery; Willow Springs Lions Club with funnel cakes; Willow Springs Farmers Market; Baby Cakes Cupcakery with cupcakes; Blue Buck Church with pies; and Mom & Pop’s BBQ with pulled pork, chicken, turkey, nachos and burgers.
At 9 a.m., the P.E.O. sisterhood will tea at the United Methodist Church with Emmie Seaman, a former Willow Springs resident, who will give a presentation on quilting. The public is welcome to attend the free session and enjoy tea.
A quilt giveaway will be held in celebration of Willow Springs’ 150 years as a community. To enter, stop by the Ferguson Building this week in downtown Willow Springs or enter Saturday during the festival. The quilt is a queen size 1860-70 sampler piece created by Westside Quilters.
The winner of the drawing will be announced at 1:40 p.m. on the stage during the festival.
ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
9 a.m.: National anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer.
9:05 a.m.: Terry Sutherland music.
10:50 a.m.: Chicken Pageant.
11 a.m.: Foster’s Outback Cloggers.
11:45 a.m.: Chili Cookoff awards.
11:55 a.m.: Stringed Union music.
12:45 p.m.: Quilt Show awards.
12:55 p.m.: Stars Foundation dancers.
1:40 p.m.: 150th anniversary quilt drawing, Fall Bounty Awards and Howell County News Photo contest awards.
1:50 p.m.: Rhubarb Jam Band music.
2:40 p.m.: Car Show awards announced on main stage. Awards will also be announced prior at the Car Show.
2:50 p.m.: On the Floor youth cloggers.
