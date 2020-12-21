Donna Hicks 

Donna Joyce Hicks, 82, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born Aug. 11, 1938, at Bloomington, Ind., to Lomie Jackson and Viola Miller Jackson. She was married Aug. 18, 1962 at Bloomington, Ind., to Hanne Lane Hicks, who preceded her in death on March 3, 2013.
Mrs. Hicks was a teacher at Marlin Elementary School, Bloomington, Ind. She retired in 2000. Mrs. Hicks was a member of The Red Hatters Club, was a supporter of the West Plains Animal Shelter and was active in church. She was a faithful follower of her grandchildren and enjoyed entertaining family and friends.
Mrs. Hicks attended Indiana State, Terre Haute, Ind., and earned a master’s degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind., where she studied under Dr. David Gallahue.
She is survived by two children Dale Hicks and wife Dawn, West Plains, Mo., and Chris Hicks and wife Kally, Kodiak Island, Alaska; two grandchildren Evan Hicks and Garrit Hicks; and one cousin Janet Branan, Bloomington, Ind.
Her parents, husband and one sister Gladys Bush preceded her in death.
