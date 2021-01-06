Private services will be held for Thelma Christine Watkins, 101, formerly of West Plains, Mo., and a resident of Springfield, Mo., since 2015.
Mrs. Watkins passed away of natural causes on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1919, in Hookerton, N.C., to Emmett C. Hoffman and Nannie Whaley Hoffman. She graduated from high school in 1936 and became a registered nurse prior to the start of WWII. While serving her country as a nurse and 1st lieutenant, Thelma was stationed at various places in Europe and was active in the Rhineland campaign. While stationed in France, she met her future husband.
On Oct. 7, 1948, she was married in St. Louis, Mo., to William H. (Bill) Watkins, who preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 1998.
After the war, she graduated from University of North Carolina with a public health certification. Mrs. Watkins worked at the West Plains Memorial Hospital from 1963 through 1979 as a surgical nurse.
She is survived by her son George Watkins and wife Margaret, Springfield, Mo., and their two sons Matthew and Todd, Austin, Texas; two sisters Faye Cox and Nannie May Barrow, state of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and husband preceded her in death.
