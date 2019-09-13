Howell County 911 received 2,406 calls in the month of August, 68% of which were made from cell phones. The total number of calls made for emergency services was 1,929.
Total calls made to law enforcement numbered 1,152: The Mtn. View Police Department received 328 calls for service; Willow Springs police, 328 calls; West Plains, 269; Howell County Sheriff, 148; and Missouri State Highway Patrol, 96.
There were 514 calls made for medical assistance: 371 to South Howell County Ambulance, 80 to Willow Springs Ambulance and 63 to Mtn. View Ambulance.
Howell County 911 took 263 calls for fire, rescue and first responders: 84 of those went to Howell Rural; 65 to West Plains; 30 to Mtn. View, 20 to Pomona; 18 to Willow Springs; 12 to Peace Valley-White Church; 10 to Caulfield; eight to Eleven Point; four each to Moody, Pottersville and Pumpkin Center; three to Lanton; and one to Bakersfield. No calls were made to Brandsville or Rover fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.