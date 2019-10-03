Keller Williams Tri Lakes Realty – West Plains provides residential, commercial and farm real estate services in Howell, Oregon and Ozark counties and the northern Arkansas area, along with other outlying areas as needed.
Managing Broker Linda Carter says Keller Williams Tri Lakes Realty brokers pride themselves in making their clients’ number one goals the company’s top priority.
“We have several top-producing agents who are well-trained and work very hard for their customers,” she said. “Several agents are involved or have been involved with our local Board of Realtors as board members, some with officer’s seats including president, past president, treasurer and state and local directors.”
Carter added that Keller Williams is known for being committed to staying up-to-date on the latest technology in order to serve clients with speed and efficiency. Keller Williams is the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count with more than 1,000 offices and 180,000 associates, and is number one in units and sales volume in the U.S., she said.
“Our agents pride themselves with keeping up this tradition in the West Plains office.”
Carter was approached by the company to initiate a presence in the West Plains area because of her reputation as a top-producing agent for many years. Keller Willams began offering services in the area in May of 2014 at the company’s current location, 1101 Independence Drive, as an expansion of the Tri Lakes office in Branson.
Today, real estate services are offered by Carter and agents Bill Blitch, David Christopher, Whitney Frazier, Melinda Grider, Rachel McDonald, Bonnie Setliff, Paula Sharp and Larry Staab. Christi Fox is the office’s full-time office administrator.
Since opening, Carter and the realtors of Keller Williams Tri Lakes Realty – West Plains have won awards for sales production from the local board of realtors and Keller Williams awards for sales and service.
Many staff members have also dedicated themselves to keeping well-informed and trained in the real estate industry by earning various real estate designations and attending state and national training seminars.
For more information about the services Keller Williams Tri Lakes Realty – West Plains provides, call 293-9910.
