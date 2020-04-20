David Garner, 74, Mammoth Spring, Ark. Died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Donald L. Provow, 68, Pomona. Died at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
George Franklin Smith, 91, Willow Springs. Died at 5:43 am. Sunday, April 19, 2020, in West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
George Henry Roberts, 70, West Plains. Died at 8:54 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Juanita "Nita" D. Dixon, 99, West Plains. Died at 2:22 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Brooke Haven Health Care, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.