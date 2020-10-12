Brenda Gail George, 66, Willow Springs. Died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in West Plains. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Mary Stanley, 83, Pomona. Died at 11:06 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
James Floyd Eades, 77, West Plains. Died at 2:26 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
