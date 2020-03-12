In observance of Colorectal Cancer Awareness month in March, Ozarks Medical Center will host two events providing education on how to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.
The American Cancer Society estimates more than 140,000 cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020. Colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women combined in the U.S.
At the same time, colorectal cancer is also the most preventable and treatable type of cancer. The five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer found in its early stage is 90%, compared to 14% for colorectal cancer found at more advanced stages.
It is especially dangerous because in its early stages, colon cancer does not normally have noticeable symptoms. This makes early and regular screening particular critical. Most colon cancers develop first as polyps, which are abnormal growths inside the colon or rectum that may later become cancerous if not removed.
Colon cancer affects men and women of all racial and ethnic groups, and is most often found in people 50 years or older. Because of this, all adults older than 50 should have a screening colonoscopy, which is covered by most insurance plans. This disease takes the lives of more than 50,000 people every year. Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, and the second leading cause of cancer death.
“We are extremely proud of our expert screening team that is delivering innovative medicine and compassionate care right here in our community,” said Pam Ream, vice president of the OMC Medical Group. “Since March is colon cancer awareness month, there is no better time to get screened and learn about early detection of colon cancer.”
To schedule a screening colonoscopy, patients may call OMC Internal Medicine at 257-5989, or OMC Surgical Services at 255-9700.
In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, OMC will host a Community Education Luncheon in Mtn. Grove and a Community Education Dinner in West Plains.
The luncheon will take place from noon to 1 p.m. March 20 at the Club 60 Steakhouse, 8773 Old U.S. 60 in Mtn. Grove. Speaker Magdy Giurgius, a board-certified general and bariatric surgeon, will discuss colon cancer.
The dinner will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. March 26 at OMC Parkway Center, 1211 Parkway Center in West Plains. Giurgius will be joined by Dr. Christopher Cochran, board-certified internist, for a discussion of colon cancer. Both meals are free, but reservations are required. Call 257-6735.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.