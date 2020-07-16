As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make its impact felt on the health and economy of the region, Ozarks Medical Center is taking cautious steps forward: anticipating its Women's Center to open in fall and, starting this week, reopening facilities to visitors and volunteers.
OMC administration and the OMC Medical Group have their eyes on the prize: moving forward with plans for the future. They announced Wednesday that the 20,000 square foot Women’s Center is scheduled to open in the fall and the 100,000 square foot Medical Office Building is scheduled to open mid-2021.
Officials at OMC say that they need the expanded facilities now more than ever.
“Finishing the Women’s Center will allow beds on the current OB floor to be converted to care for other patients and potentially COVID-19 patients,” said OMC CEO and President Tom Keller. “Additionally, the building expansion at OMC positively impacts the local community through job creation as well as increased commerce to local businesses. Local businesses are still reeling from the negative effects of the pandemic.”
The future Medical Office Building will house OMC physicians offering a wide variety of specialties, officials point out. The hospital system continues to grow its service lines based on statistics and research derived in cooperation with the Missouri Hospital Association.
“Patients in our communities should not have to bear the burden of traveling 100 miles to visit a specialist whose services we can offer here,” said Dr. Antony Joseph, board-certified general surgeon and president of the OMC Medical Group. “The new medical office building will allow us to continue growing the OMC Medical Group, allowing residents to stay close to home to get the healthcare they need.”
VISITORS ALLOWED
As of Wednesday, Ozarks Medical Center has modified visitor restrictions to allow each patient admitted to the hospital to have one visitor per day, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Visitors will be screened at the point of entrance and asked to wear a mask. Each patient will be required to have the same visitor for the duration of their stay. Each visitor will be required to remain in the patient’s room at all times.
“Visitors are an essential part of the healing process for patients who require our medical care inside the hospital,” said Dr. Samantha Wallace, medical director of the hospitalist team.
“We strategically chose to wait until after the July Fourth holiday to be able to assess the situation after many in the community gathered together to celebrate our country’s independence and freedom. Although we are prepared to tighten visitor restrictions in response to any possible spike in cases, we are very pleased to welcome visitors back into our healthcare facility.”
Visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com/Coronavirus to read a complete list of updated visitor restrictions.
OMC continues to modify operations and protocols to put the health and safety of the community at the forefront, said officials. Currently, that includes requiring all staff, patients, and visitors to wear masks in shared common spaces, as well as be temperature-screened before entering any OMC facility.
Ozarks Medical Center is managing personal protective equipment and pharmaceutical supplies to ensure that the largest medical system in south central Missouri is ready to care for its community, officials pointed out. All surgical patients will be tested prior to the surgical date.
The hospital system announced furloughs earlier this year in response to the financial downturn resulting from the pandemic.
Officials are pleased to say that they’ve been able to bring back a vast majority of the workforce as patient volume has grown. While some employees like Education Coordinator Michelle Haney were brought back to resume work in their home department, they were also asked to take on additional responsibilities such as staffing the screening stations at the entrance to the hospital.
“It’s an honor to be part of a team that puts the safety of the community first,” said Haney. “If screening patients and visitors is where I am needed, I am happy to help.”
WELCOMING VOLUNTEERS
OMC officials said they are pleased to welcome more smiling faces, as a limited number of volunteers will be walking the halls once again helping out where appropriate. Like employees and visitors, all volunteers will be screened and wearing masks at all times.
“We have missed our volunteers as they are a shining light to our patients,” said Keller. “Volunteers are our eyes and ears. They truly look for opportunities to make a positive impact during a time of hardship for those who visit us. I am inspired by our volunteers who choose to spend their time in the hospital while our nation is hurting.”
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 17 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.